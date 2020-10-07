NYWEB Library Notes

Penfield Public Library announced the upcoming programs.

Take it and Make It Craft (Decorated Skulls): Oct. 8. For grades 6-12. Supply kits including a ceramic skull, paint and stick-on decorations will be available starting at 3 p.m. Registration required.

Science Saturday: Oct. 10. For grades K-5. “Origami Firefly” paper circuit take-and-make kits available for pickup on Oct. 10-14. Registration required.

Mandarin-English Bilingual Story Time: Oct. 11 via Facebook. Presented by ChildRoc, a nonprofit group that promotes early childhood learning.

Afterschool Snack Time (Grades 3-5): 4 to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 14 via Zoom. Registration required.

Pre-Election Seminar: 5 to 6 p.m. Oct. 14 via Zoom. Kathleen Donovan and Sebastien Lazardeux from St. John Fisher College will discuss the upcoming elections, including how the polls, media and pandemic will affect the outcome. Registration required.

Reconnecting!: 2 to 3 p.m. Oct. 15. A virtual book discussion group hosted by librarians Kim Catalanello and Candice Johnson. Registration required.

Ongoing

Become a New York State Junior Naturalist: Booklets from the Department of Environmental Conservation are available for pickup. Explore your neighborhood and area parks, complete the activity journal and bring it to the library to earn a Junior Naturalist patch, while supplies last.

Smart Beginnings Storytime: Enjoy at-home bonding with your child through stories, songs and rhymes. Classes run through Dec. 4. Registration required.

Registration required for Baby Storytime (infants and pre-walkers), Wee Walkers (ages 12-23 months), Terrific Twos (ages 24-36 months) and Preschool Storytime (ages 3-5 years).

Used Book Display: Books on the walls behind the photocopier can be purchased for 50 cents (softcover) and $1 (hardcover) at the circulation desk.

Call (585) 340-8720 or visit penfield.libraryweb.org for information.