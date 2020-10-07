MVP Health Care providing free flu shots

MVP Health Care will provide free flu shots this fall through pop-up clinics across the region.

Clinics will be set up at East Rochester Village Hall, 317 Main St., from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 15; Genesee Valley Park, 131 Elmwood Ave., Rochester, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 17, Nov. 14 and Dec. 19; Webster Recreation Center, 1350 Chiyoda Drive, from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 7; and Rochester Public Market, 280 N. Union St., from 8 a.m. to noon Nov. 8.

All flu shots will be free, regardless of insurance coverage. Patients will need to register upon arrival. Visit bit.ly/36DQP2l for information.