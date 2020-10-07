SUBSCRIBE NOW
Urban League announces ‘Interrupt Racism’ Summit

Messenger Post Media
Monroe County Post

Tickets are available now for the Urban League of Rochester’s virtual “Interrupt Racism” Summit on Oct. 20-21. 

Planned presentations include “Resistance and Restorative Practices”; “Unmasking the Impacts of White Supremacy”; “What Do We Talk About When We Talk About Race?”; “Self-Knowledge as a Social Justice Tool”; “Interrupting Racism in Novel Ways”; “Intersectionality of Race and Gender”; “Building Antiracist Workplaces, Schools and Communities”; and “Peace, Healing and Empathy.” 

The Summit will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Visit urbanleagueroc.org for the full schedule and ticket information.