Urban League announces ‘Interrupt Racism’ Summit

Tickets are available now for the Urban League of Rochester’s virtual “Interrupt Racism” Summit on Oct. 20-21.

Planned presentations include “Resistance and Restorative Practices”; “Unmasking the Impacts of White Supremacy”; “What Do We Talk About When We Talk About Race?”; “Self-Knowledge as a Social Justice Tool”; “Interrupting Racism in Novel Ways”; “Intersectionality of Race and Gender”; “Building Antiracist Workplaces, Schools and Communities”; and “Peace, Healing and Empathy.”

The Summit will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Visit urbanleagueroc.org for the full schedule and ticket information.