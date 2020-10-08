NYWEB College Notes

Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Penfield

Molly Anglum, Katie Argentieri, Nicole Barlow, Marcella Colilli, Adam Johnson, Brandon Landis, Sarah Mayfield, Jonah McGrath, Melanie Minotti, Olivia Nguyen, Olivia Pixley, Sophia Richiusa, Emily Sheedy, Steven Staversky and Ariana Tooker, of Penfield, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at SUNY Fredonia. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.

Rochester

Santazzia Collins, Noah Comstock, Julie Culver, Sarah Curtin, Elena Davis, Maiya Getz, Naiyah James, Soukswanh Phommala, Gail Sharpe, Casie White, Suzanna Wojnowski and Arianna Zaccour, of Rochester, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at SUNY Fredonia. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.

Webster

Joseph Carello, Elizabeth Cole, Dakota Dugan, Nicolas Fiore, Rebecca Hammack, Dalton Jerzak, Annabelle Kedley, Nicholas Lawlor, Colin Merkey, Amanda Mosack, Julia Nicolosi, Spencer Nuccitelli, Taylor Post, Audrey Potter, Kayla Purcell, Elizabeth Ramsey, Samantha Scantlin, Makayla Verhagen, Jacob Warren and Christina Witters, of Webster, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at SUNY Fredonia. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.