Pet Adoption Network: Bubbles

Bubbles is a young cat with a long story. She was a stray, living outside with her kittens. We trapped them. Bubbles was injured, so she had to be held inside instead of releasing her. A volunteer worked with her and discovered she is not feral, but very timid.

Bubbles needs a very understanding, adult home. These are hard cases, but when you win her over, you’ll see she’s worth the effort.

Pet Adoption Network, 4261 Culver Road, Rochester, is open from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays by appointment. Call (585) 338-9175, email info@petadoptionnetwork.org or visit petadoptionnetwork.org for information.