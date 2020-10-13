Racial Equity Challenge coming to the Finger Lakes

Individuals, businesses and organizations in the Finger Lakes region are encouraged to participate in a 21-Day Racial Equity Challenge from Oct. 23 to Nov. 20.

The challenge was developed by racial justice educators to increase awareness of critical issues through broad community engagement. Local participants include the Racial Equity & Justice Initiative, YWCA of Rochester & Monroe County and Urban League of Rochester.

Individuals and organizations will receive emails each week day with tools and resources to learn and act to support a more racially just workplace and community. A daily commitment of 10-15 minutes will be supplemented with virtual opportunities for group reflection and instructions for employers on initiating meaningful conversations within their organizations.

Visit uwrochester.org/equitychallenge to register.