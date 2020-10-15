NYGRE College Notes

Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Brockport

Mikayla Canham, Peter Howlett and Morgan Wright, of Brockport, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at SUNY Fredonia. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.

Churchville

Emily Brown, Grace Laing, James Philippy and Marissa Tucker, of Churchville, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at SUNY Fredonia. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.

Hamlin

Andrea Ayles, Alyssa Gilzow, Sarah Pearson and Dakota Wicker, of Hamlin, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at SUNY Fredonia. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.

Hilton

Brianna Benvenuti, Aubrey Metzger, Chloe Muscarella, William North and Kendall Shearn, of Hilton, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at SUNY Fredonia. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.

North Chili

Alexander Mathewson, of North Chili, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at SUNY Fredonia. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.

Rochester

Leah Anderson, Dylan Ange, Baileigh Barry, Stephen Beardsley, Patrick Bigham, Michael Bradbury, Tessa Brady, Emma Brownlie, Gabriella Dierna, Shawna Gormican, Madeline Greble, Kelsey Grimes, Heidi Hardenbrook, Dana Hart, Matthew Huertas, Madison Hurley, Jennifer King, Caitlin Kuder, Alexis Lindsay, Kaycie Malyk, Taylor Merkel, Ellizay Morales, Lillian North, Joseph Paris, Claire Patanella, Alyssa Perri, Nathaniel Perry, Dylan Pfendler, Ryan Potter, Hanna Recktenwald, Tyler Roberts, Fina Schmidt, Lauren Sherwood, Joseph Skibinski, Brianna Tuohey, Giovanina Vancheri, Joseph Vargas, Cassidy Vorndran, Olivia Walker, Regan Walton and Julia Whitney, of Rochester, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at SUNY Fredonia. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.

Teresa Martin, of Rochester, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Ohio Wesleyan University. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Scottsville

Jenna Woods, of Scottsville, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at SUNY Fredonia. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.

Spencerport

Paige Bauch, Calla Bellis, Katyanna Clement, Brandon May, Grace Mingoea, Sadie Peers, Brianna Ross, Olivia Vinci and Donald Woodard, of Spencerport, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at SUNY Fredonia. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.