Messenger Post Media prints this column to keep readers informed of "wishes" submitted by local charities. Here are two agencies listed in this year’s Community Wishbook.

St. John’s Home

150 Highland Ave.

Rochester, New York, 14620

Phone: (585) 760-1293

Contact: Sandy Ferguson

Email: sferguson@stjohnsliving.org

Website: stjohnsliving.org

No visitors and no volunteers needed at this time.

Purpose: Helps older adults live satisfying, rewarding lives regardless of their age. Services include independent and enhanced assisted living to rehabilitation and skilled nursing care, all centered on customization and choice for our residents.

Wish list

• Books on CDs

• Books, large-print books only

• CD player, personal-size CD players

• Digital clocks

• iPads

• Donations to St. John’s Foundation for resident programs and outings

• Nail polish (new)

• Note pads, new

• Walker bags

The South Wedge Food Pantry

68 Ashland St.

Rochester, New York, 14620

Phone: (585) 325-4950

Contact: Katie Jo Suddaby

Email: southwedgefoodrochester@gmail.com

Website: rocsaltcenter.org/southwedgefoodprogram

Purpose: Free food pantry for everyone in need. Groceries provided for people from all Rochester and surrounding ZIP codes. Open Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon. Please bring ID.

Wish list

• Plastic bags

• Reusable grocery bags

• Feminine hygiene products

• Personal care products: razors, shampoo, etc.

• Diapers (baby and adult, all sizes)

• Grocery store items: peanut butter, pasta, toilet paper, sauce, fresh veggies, canned veggies, apples, oranges, white rice, granola/granola bars, cereal, bread, shelf-stable milk

Volunteers needed

• Shelf stocker.

• Client shopping helper.

• Fundraising guru.

• Sewing machine operator (to make reusable shopping bags).

• Administrator/secretary/computer database organizer.

Teen volunteers

• Stock shelves, help clean, assist shoppers and hold food drives at schools and youth groups.

Please contact the charities directly if you can help. Visit communitywishbook.org for other local charities.