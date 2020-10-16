NYVIC College Notes

Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Marisa Bagley, Samantha Benwitz, Aleta Everhart, Ashley Lacognato, Hannah Tyman and Naomi Wade, of Farmington, and Dana Boughton, Victoria Ivanova, Melissa Poppenberg, Kenneth Powell, Braelin Scott, Sienna Sulecki and Emilio Tolomay, of Victor, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at SUNY Fredonia. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.

Grace Yehl, of Victor, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Seton Hall University in New Jersey. To be eligible, undergraduate students must earn a minimum 3.4 GPA.