Documentary set to capture Election Day

Women and the Vote NYS encourages voters to cast their ballot and visit a suffragist’s gravesite to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment.

New Yorkers can visit womenandthevotenys.com to access a map and directory of these suffragists.

On Election Day, filmmakers will be stationed at Rochester’s Mount Hope Cemetery and others across the state to interview visitors, capture insights and record footage that will form the foundation of a new documentary, “Election Day 2020 NYS.” The film will be produced by Linda Moroney, of Low to the Ground Productions.

Visitors to gravesites where there are no filmmakers can submit selfies and video via social media by tagging #WomenandtheVoteNYS.