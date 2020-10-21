Workshop to facilitate ‘Uncomfortable Conversations’

Impact Interactive and the Rochester Anti-Racism Action Coalition will host “Uncomfortable Conversations: Confronting Privilege, Bias and Racism” from 11 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. Nov. 8.

The theater-based, virtual workshop will present realistic scenes that illustrate the challenges of speaking up for racial justice at home and at work.

Facilitators will invite participants to interact with the characters and learn more about their thoughts, feelings and motivations; confront and identify expressions of privilege, bias and racism; and explore strategies to overcome common challenges so that constructive conversations can take place.

Registration costs $45 and is limited to 100 attendees. Visit bit.ly/RARACWorkshop2 for information.