Community Wishbook Article No. 1,008

Messenger Post Media prints this column to keep readers informed of "wishes" submitted by local charities. Here are two agencies listed in this year’s Community Wishbook.

St. Vincent de Paul Society

124 Evergreen St.

Rochester, New York, 14605

Phone: (585) 338-2330

Contact: Peter Schaad

Email: pschaad555@gmail.com

Purpose: A social ministry committee at St. Francis Xavier Cabrini working to improve the quality of life in our community, and to provide basic household items to those who cannot afford them.

Wish list

• Dishes, pots and pans

• Furniture: beds, dressers, sofas, table and chairs, lamps, etc.

• Linens

Volunteers needed

• Home visits.

• Drivers for donation pickups.

• Marketing person.

• Grant writer.

• Store volunteers.

Strong Behavioral Health

300 Crittenden Blvd.

Rochester, New York, 14642

Phone: (585) 275-3579

Contact: Barbara Legler

Email: barbara_legler@urmc.rochester.edu

Purpose: Offers a range of inpatient and outpatient mental health and addiction services for children, youth, adults and older adults.

Wish list

• arts and crafts supplies: construction paper, paper, colored pencils, markers, stencils, card stock, Model Magic, felt posters to color, paint by numbers, stamps and stamp pads, watercolor paper and paint, acrylic paint, Crayola products, scrapbooking materials, pocket folders, fuse beads, bead kits, white T-shirts (L, XL, XXL), papier-mache boxes, magazines, glue sticks, crayons, coloring books

• Basketballs, Nerf basketball hoops and basketballs, balls (soft) for kickball, beach balls

• Bingo prizes (e.g., cards, socks, lotion, books, journals)

• Books for adults

• Bus passes, 10-ride

• Composition books, blank journals

• Financial support for educational videos

• Games (dominoes, checkers, chess, Scrabble, Sequence); puzzles (crossword, word search, jigsaw); playing cards, card games (Uno, Phase 10), board games

• Gift certificates: craft supplies, games, etc.

• Guitar, karaoke system

• Baby dolls, doll house, etc.

• Magazine subscriptions, gently used magazines, new or gently used magazines without staples

• Personal care products from Bath & Body Works

• Rewards: “dollar-store” type items to be used as small rewards for progress toward goals: e.g., Silly Putty, Koosh balls, puzzle books, beads, paints, craft sets, hair barrettes, scrunchies, inexpensive games (cards, jacks, etc.)

• Stress balls (“squishy”)

• Yoga mats

Please contact the charities directly if you can help. Visit communitywishbook.org for other local charities.