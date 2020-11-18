Community Wishbook Article No. 1,011

Monroe County Post

Messenger Post Media prints this column to keep readers informed of "wishes" submitted by local charities. Here are two agencies listed in this year’s Community Wishbook.

WestSide Express

3235 Chili Ave.

Rochester, New York, 14624

Phone: 585-889-2200, ext. 306

Contact: Jennifer Freese

Email: jennifer.freese@libraryweb.org

Purpose: A transportation program for seniors living in the towns of Gates and Chili. Drivers take people to medical appointments, the grocery store and other essential commitments.

Volunteers Needed

• Drivers for seniors.

• Office work: answering phones, matching clients with drivers.

Oregon Leopold Child Care Center

316 Bay St.

Rochester, New York, 14605

Phone: 585-288-0074

Contacts: Tia Faulkner, Denise Matthews

Email: oregonleopold@outlook.com

Website: facebook.com/OLDCC

Purpose: Serves low-income children and families in the northeast quadrant of Rochester and Rochester's Children's Zone.

Wish List

• Art and craft supplies: construction paper, rolls of easel paper, markers, glue sticks, finger paint, tape, paintbrushes, crayons, glue, smocks

• Child gates, large bibs, posters of children

• Batteries: AAA, AA, C, D, 9-volt

• Board games, peg puzzles (ages 2-3)

• Books, soft blocks, board books

• Soft child-size furniture for reading areas, beanbags, adult-size rocking chair or glider, flipcharts

• Face masks, hand sanitizers, thermometers, gloves, room sprays (Lysol)

• Cleaning supplies: sponges, buckets, mops/mop heads, disinfectant cleaners and supplies

• Clothes for 18 months to size 6

• Clothes for dress-up, toddler and preschool ages 18 months to 5 years

• Computers, toner for HP Color LaserJet 3550, Kyocera KM-1820 toner; ink cartridges: black and color ink for Lexmark x7170

• Dolls, multicultural; puppets

• Donated banquet space and catering for staff recognition ceremony, tickets to local events

• Financial donations for program expenses, field trips

• First-aid supplies: Band-Aids, gauze, tape, etc.

• Food, gifts for holiday, Christmas party for children, napkins

• Gift cards and adult presents for staff recognition ceremony

• Microwaves, blender, juicer, refrigerators (small)

• Office supplies: postage stamps, laminator, ,copy paper, pens, Sharpie markers, staples, envelopes, binders, folders, etc.

• Printer with fax, laser printer (new condition)

• School supplies: writing paper, tablets, pencils, folders, educational software, games, etc.

• Socks, underwear, winter boots, coats, hats, gloves

Volunteers Needed

• Fundraising and grant writing.

• Maintenance and small repairs.

• Substitute volunteer teachers.

• Tutors, mentors, performers for children.

• Helpers and supplies for parent involvement events, holiday/Christmas party for children.

• Coordinators and food donations for summer picnic community event.

Please contact the charities directly if you can help. Visit communitywishbook.org for other local charities.