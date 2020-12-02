Monroe County Post

Messenger Post Media prints this column to keep readers informed of "wishes" submitted by local charities. Here are two agencies listed in this year’s Community Wishbook.

Agape Haven of Abundance

289 Driving Park

Rochester, New York, 14613

Phone: 585-434-0109

Contact: Julia Oakley

Email: info@agapehavenofabundance.org

Website: agapehavenofabundance.org

Purpose: Provides hunger relief, crisis intervention and workforce development to low- to moderate-income households, those living in poverty neighborhoods.

Wish List

• blankets, bed sheets

• coats, sweaters, sweatshirts, hats

• hygiene products: deodorant, soap, sanitary napkins, toothbrush, toothpaste, toilet tissue

• pots and pans, microwave, refrigerator, freezer

Volunteers Needed

• Grant writer, fundraiser.

• Bookkeeper, office administrator, data entry.

• Social media, web designer, productions.

CP Rochester

3399 S. Winton Road

Rochester, New York, 14623

Phone: 585-334-6000, ext. 1321

Contact: Tina Bennett

Email: tbennett@cprochester.org

Website: cprochester.org

Mission: To support people with physical and developmental disabilities in choosing and accomplishing individual life goals.

Wish List

• Diaper wipes, shaving cream

• Preschool games: Hullabaloo Cranium, The Sneaky, Snacky Squirrel

• Grocery store products: small plastic disposable cups, large and small paper plates, paper bowls, Kleenex tissues, dried black and white beans, chickpeas, feed corn, popcorn kernels, lentils, all shapes dried pasta, cornstarch, vinegar, Ziploc bags (all sizes, disposable and reusable)

• Play kitchen food, pots, pans utensils

• Coloring books (preschool), colored tissue paper, colored duct tape, Velcro, googly eyes, stickers

• Interlocking puzzles, Magna-Tiles (50-100 pieces), crayons, large child size

• Markers: permanent, dry erase

• Glue, glue sticks

• Plastic insects, Play-Doh

• Cotton balls, Band-Aids (child’s, latex-free)

• Cloth ribbon, colorful

• Pencil boxes, plastic storage containers with lids (shoe box size)

• Ankle weights (1/2-1 pound)

• Metronome, egg shakers, rhythm sticks

Volunteers Needed

• Adaptive sports, special events.

• Integrated preschool program, adult basic education.

• Drivers to take older adults to medical appointments, errands, etc.

Please contact the charities directly if you can help. Visit communitywishbook.org for other local charities.