Jewish Senior Life provides shelter for family visits

Jewish Senior Life recently purchased small greenhouses to provide protection from the weather elements for residents’ family members during window visits with their loved ones.

Due to visitation restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, family members coming for a window visit must sit outside, thus being exposed to less-than-desirable weather conditions this time of year. Being able to sit inside the fully enclosed greenhouse provides them shelter from inclement weather such as wind, rain or cold temperatures.

The Palram Hybrid Greenhouses are 4 feet long by 6 feet wide and 7 feet high, and made of a polycarbonate plastic material. A heater is provided inside for cold-weather visits.

Eight structures were purchased for use at the Jewish Home and the Summit at Brighton. Family window visits are scheduled in 30-minute blocks and the structures are thoroughly cleaned after each visit to keep families safe from the spread of disease.

“We know how hard the visitor restrictions are on our family members,” said Michele Schirano, administrator of the Jewish Home of Rochester. “Sitting outside for a window visit becomes a bigger challenge during Rochester’s colder weather. We’re happy to now have these enclosed small greenhouses to make our resident families’ window visits a little warmer, so they can relax and enjoy the time visiting with their loved ones.”