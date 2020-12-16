Community Wishbook
Messenger Post Media prints this column to keep readers informed of "wishes" submitted by local charities. Here are three agencies listed in this year’s Community Wishbook.
Notre Dame Learning Center Inc.
71 Parkway
Rochester, New York, 14608
Phone: 585-254-5110
Contact: Sister Evelyn Breslin
Email: ebreslin@ndlcenter.org
Website: ndlcenter.org
Mission: Offers tutoring in English language arts, reading and mathematics for children in grades 1-9.
Wish List
• CDs, educational: mathematics, ELA
• Copy paper (8-1/2-by-11)
• Dry erase markers
• Gift cards: Staples, Wegmans, Tops, Walmart, Rite-Aid, Walgreens, CVS
• Kleenex tissues
• Postage stamps: Forever
• Snacks, individually packaged cookies, chips, etc.
• Student supplies: notebooks, pencils, crayons, flashcards, math/English games and puzzles, tablets or iPads for student use
• COVID products: digital thermometer, disinfectant spray and wipes, hand sanitizers, masks
Volunteers Needed
• Tutors.
• Sponsors and participants at fundraising events.
Perinton Historical Society and Fairport Museum
18 Perrin St.
Fairport, New York, 14450
Phone: 585-223-3989
Contact: Vicki Masters Profitt
Email: director@perintonhistoricalsociety.org
Website: perintonhistoricalsociety.org
Purpose: Promotes interest in preserving and sharing local history through its educational programs and operation of the Fairport Historical Museum.
Wish List
• Artifacts, costume, and memorabilia pertaining to Fairport and Perinton
• Dress-up costumes for children
• Office supplies, printer paper, card stock, 8 ½ x 11 (white)
Volunteers Needed
• Work at least one, two-hour shift per month greeting visitors and answering questions.
SOFI Transportation/Elderbus
4646 Nine Mile Point Road
Fairport, New York, 14450
Phone: 585-377-8117
Contact: Robin Casella
Email: rcasella@fbhcm.org
Purpose: Provides transportation service within the town of Perinton/village of Fairport for medical appointments and essential errands for Perinton residents ages 60 and older.
• Drivers (using their personal vehicles). We offer mileage reimbursement and carry supplementary insurance.
Please contact the charities directly if you can help. Visit communitywishbook.org for other local charities.