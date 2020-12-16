Monroe County Post

Messenger Post Media prints this column to keep readers informed of "wishes" submitted by local charities. Here are three agencies listed in this year’s Community Wishbook.

Notre Dame Learning Center Inc.

71 Parkway

Rochester, New York, 14608

Phone: 585-254-5110

Contact: Sister Evelyn Breslin

Email: ebreslin@ndlcenter.org

Website: ndlcenter.org

Mission: Offers tutoring in English language arts, reading and mathematics for children in grades 1-9.

Wish List

• CDs, educational: mathematics, ELA

• Copy paper (8-1/2-by-11)

• Dry erase markers

• Gift cards: Staples, Wegmans, Tops, Walmart, Rite-Aid, Walgreens, CVS

• Kleenex tissues

• Postage stamps: Forever

• Snacks, individually packaged cookies, chips, etc.

• Student supplies: notebooks, pencils, crayons, flashcards, math/English games and puzzles, tablets or iPads for student use

• COVID products: digital thermometer, disinfectant spray and wipes, hand sanitizers, masks

Volunteers Needed

• Tutors.

• Sponsors and participants at fundraising events.

Perinton Historical Society and Fairport Museum

18 Perrin St.

Fairport, New York, 14450

Phone: 585-223-3989

Contact: Vicki Masters Profitt

Email: director@perintonhistoricalsociety.org

Website: perintonhistoricalsociety.org

Purpose: Promotes interest in preserving and sharing local history through its educational programs and operation of the Fairport Historical Museum.

Wish List

• Artifacts, costume, and memorabilia pertaining to Fairport and Perinton

• Dress-up costumes for children

• Office supplies, printer paper, card stock, 8 ½ x 11 (white)

Volunteers Needed

• Work at least one, two-hour shift per month greeting visitors and answering questions.

SOFI Transportation/Elderbus

4646 Nine Mile Point Road

Fairport, New York, 14450

Phone: 585-377-8117

Contact: Robin Casella

Email: rcasella@fbhcm.org

Purpose: Provides transportation service within the town of Perinton/village of Fairport for medical appointments and essential errands for Perinton residents ages 60 and older.

• Drivers (using their personal vehicles). We offer mileage reimbursement and carry supplementary insurance.

Please contact the charities directly if you can help. Visit communitywishbook.org for other local charities.