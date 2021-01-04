SHERWOOD IN THE FOREST, WITH ROSIE: Going wild in Rochester's Washington Grove

Julie Sherwood

Canandaigua Daily Messenger

We found an urban forest in the city of Rochester and couldn’t believe our eyes. Following criss-cross paths through this woodland in Cobb’s Hill Park we discovered the graffiti-covered water towers.

Rosie tried facing off with a big bad wolf, one with piercing eyes and knife-sharp teeth, but to no avail. From there, we kept walking to find more creatures in this wild kingdom of art painted on these gigantic abandoned towers.

I had to learn more.

Decades ago, a group of citizens bought this 26 acres of woodland to save it from becoming a gravel pit. An old growth forest on the eastern edge of Cobbs Hill Reservoir, the land in 1912 was transferred to the city of Rochester as parkland. In 1932, the grove was dedicated to George Washington on the bicentennial of his birth.

The Friends of Washington Grove who help manage the park, report all kinds of urban wildlife such as wild turkey, white tailed deer and evidence of porcupine. Apparently, there has also been a rather famous fox in residence, based on a special mention by the Friends’ group.

During spring and fall migration Washington Grove is a major feeding and nesting area for birds; 142 species of birds have been observed over one 18-year period. Sightings of Pileated Woodpeckers are common.

Learn more about Washington Grove:

https://bit.ly/3avv1HR

https://www.cityofrochester.gov/washingtongrove/