Messenger Post Media prints this column to keep readers informed of "wishes" submitted by local charities. Here are two agencies listed in this year’s Community Wishbook.

13thirty Cancer Connect

1000 Elmwood Ave.

Rochester, New York, 14620

Phone: 585-563-6221

Contact: Lauren Spiker

Email: lauren@13thirty.org

Website: 13thirty.org

Purpose: Dedicated to helping teens and young adults live with cancer through resources, support and advocacy. Provides regular weekly activities for teens and young adults, both in the midst of treatment and beyond it.

Wish List

• Grocery store items: coffee, tissues, water

• Copy paper: white and multi-colored

• Gift cards: Wegmans, Tops, Target, Walmart, craft stores, gas cards

• Ink cartridges: HP Color LaserJet Pro MFP M277dw, HP LaserJet P1006

• Monetary donations

• Postage stamps

• Paper products: plastic utensils, paper towels, paper plates, napkins, plastic cups

• 5-gallon water jugs

Golisano Children’s Hospital – UR Medicine

601 Elmwood Ave.

P.O. Box 619-11

Rochester, New York, 14642

Phone: 585-275-9878

Contact: Child Life Department

Email: wendy_lane@urmc.rochester.edu

Website: urmc.rochester.edu/childrens-hospital

Purpose: The area's only children's hospital, serving as the referral center for all seriously ill or injured children from the 17-county Finger Lakes region. The hospital is committed to treating all children regardless of their family’s ability to pay.

Wish List

Donations of up to four boxes can be dropped off during the week at URMC's Patient Discharge by the back entrance of the parking garage off of East Road. Please contact us in advance if you are wanting to donate a new item that is not on our Wish List to ensure we are able to receive it. Thank you.

• Decks of playing cards, Uno cards

• Lego sets (small)

• Musical or light-up infant toys, plastic

• Little people, Fisher Price

• Pack and Play Grab and Go activity packs

• Play-Doh (individual packs and sets)

• Superhero action figures

• Teen coloring/activity books with colored pencils

• Velvet Art Posters, small (6-by-8 or 8-by-10)

• Pajama sets or bottoms for preschool to teens

Volunteers Needed

Please visit urmc.rochester.edu/childrens-hospital/giving/Ways-to-Give/Volunteer.aspx

Please contact the charities directly if you can help. Visit communitywishbook.org for other local charities.