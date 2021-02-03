Chartrand Center dedicated at Monroe Arc

The Steve & Debbie Chartrand Education and Training Center was dedicated recently at the Arc of Monroe.

The Center was outfitted with 20 laptops and a smart board on the Arc campus at 2060 Brighton-Henrietta Townline Road.

“We planned on holding a dedication celebration in November, but with COVID restrictions prohibiting us from holding an in-person get-together, we jumped right in and began using the new technology right away,” said Carol DeMoulin, executive director. “This is a great gift to the Arc Foundation of Monroe and will be used for training of new employees, as well as professional development opportunities for staff. It will allow us to continue our mission of providing programs and services for over 1,400 people with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities and their families in the Rochester community.”

“We are so very grateful for the Chartrands’ generosity,” said Melody Johnson, director of learning and professional development. “At the Arc of Monroe, we believe that the ongoing development of employees is essential to growth, professionalism and quality support. With the donation from the Chartrand Fund, we now have every opportunity to engage learners in the most meaningful and thought provoking ways. The Chartrands’ investment in the Arc is a direct investment in the lives of our staff, as well as the quality of care that is provided to those we support.”

Steve Chartrand worked with the Arc for nearly 20 years, joining the Foundation board in 1994 after a career in radio. He was named Foundation CEO in 2004 before retiring in 2015. He led a $4.5 million capital campaign for the new Lambert Enrichment Campus.

“Steve always said, ‘A person who feels appreciated will always do more than what is expected,’” DeMoulin said. “We are honored that he and Debbie continue to give back to the Arc and know their impact will be felt for years to come.”