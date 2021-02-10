Messenger Post Media prints this column to keep readers informed of "wishes" submitted by local charities. Here are two agencies listed in this year’s Community Wishbook.

Gates Recreation and Parks Department

(Friends of Gates Recreation and Parks)

1605 Buffalo Road

Rochester, New York, 14624

Phone: 585-247-6100, ext. 237

Contact: Daniel Hoock

Email: dhoock@townofgates.org

Website: gatesrecparks.org

Purpose: Offers year-round recreational and educational programs, services and facilities to the residents of Gates. Serves preschool through senior adults. Special events throughout the year.

Wish List

• Board games (new)

• Playing cards (new): regular decks, Pinochle decks

• Puzzles

• Seasonal/holiday decorations

• Craft supplies

Harbor House of Rochester Inc.

89 Rossiter Road

Rochester, New York, 14620

Phone: 585-473-1779

Contact: Joan G. Malley

Email: harborhouseofrochester@gmail.com

Website: harborhouseofrochester.org

Purpose: Provides temporary lodging for families of adult critical care patients who live outside the Rochester area and are receiving care at the University of Rochester Medical Center and other area hospitals. Provides a “home away from home” environment of safe and supportive living that eases the emotional and financial burdens on these families.

Wish List

• Cleaning and laundry supplies: Swiffer dry and wet sheets, Swiffer dusters; Lysol spray disinfectant; Lysol or Clorox wipes; Comet cleanser; window cleaner; dishwasher detergent (tabs style preferred) or dish liquid; Lysol bathroom cleaner; laundry detergent, bleach, dryer sheets, dryer balls

• Copier paper

• Dehumidifier

• Disposable travel mugs

• DVDs (new or used)

• Individually packaged meals: no homemade items at this time

• Fresh fruit: apples, bananas, etc.

• Gift cards for restaurants: Carabbas, Chili’s, Moe's, Chipotle, Bunga Burger, Wendy’s, Dunkin Donuts, Starbucks, Mt. Hope Diner, Jay’s Diner

• Gift cards: Wegmans, Tops, Walmart, Sam's, BJ’s, Constantino's Market

• Grocery items: Keurig one-cup coffee (regular and decaf), coffee and tea (regular and decaf), hot cocoa mix, canned soups, crackers, individually wrapped snacks and nut packs, protein bars, dry cereal, bagels, juice (apple, cranberry, etc.), frozen dinners, peanut butter, Nutella, jam, bottled water, hand sanitizer, liquid soap (regular or refill size), aluminum foil, plastic sandwich bags, gallon-size food storage bags, toilet paper, paper towels, napkins

• Light bulbs: energy savers 60- and 100-watt, flood lamps: energy saver 65-watt

• Linens (new): white twin-size sheet sets, twin-size fleece blankets (beige preferred), thick-style white bath and hand towels, washcloths

Please contact the charities directly if you can help. Visit communitywishbook.org for other local charities.