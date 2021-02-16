Messenger Post Media prints this column to keep readers informed of "wishes" submitted by local charities. Here are two agencies listed in this year’s Community Wishbook.

Rochester Greenovation

1199 E. Main St.

Rochester, New York, 14609

Phone: 585-472-4340

Contact: Kimberly Connolly

Email: RochesterGreenovation@gmail.com

Website: rochestergreenovation.wordpress.com

Purpose: Sells anything usable and donates select items to other nonprofits and city school teachers. We have a free room and a workshop where we fix donated items or upcycle them.

Wish List

• Cleaning supplies, toilet paper

• Zip ties

• Rubber bands

• Security system

• POS system for the cash register

• Screws: 2-1/2 to 3 inches

• bolts and nuts: 2-1/2 to 3 inches

• Awning over door (new)

• Sand paper

Volunteers Needed

• Pricer: price fairly the above items and more.

• Organizer: doors, cabinets, windows, lumber, etc.

• Cash register operator.

• Retail organizer: takes items, arranges and merchandise the individual departments.

• Not-for-profit liaison: contacts other nonprofits in the community to better help others.

• Social media: manage website, blog writing and social media accounts.

• Marketing intern: assist executive director and board of directors in community outreach, messaging about mission and general marketing on website.

Focus Pregnancy Help Center

135 University Ave.

Rochester, New York, 14605

Phone: 585-200-9477

Contact: Mary Jost

Email: focusphc@gmail.com

Website: rochesterprolife.org

Mission: To provide meaningful and compassionate care to women facing an unplanned pregnancy by connecting clients to life-affirming support services. We respond with urgency to an unplanned pregnancy by helping women to embrace the life within them.

Wish List

• Baby and children's clothes

• Baby items: blankets, bibs, pacifiers, bottles, wash and lotion, wipes, etc.

• Children's toys, stuffed animals

• Clothing for women and men

• Diapers (newborn to size 5), Pull-Ups

• Tippy Toes formula, a yellow top container

• Food items, nonperishable

• Household items: pots, pans, dishes, glasses, sheets, etc.

Volunteers Needed

• Greeters.

• Help put away donations.

Please contact the charities directly if you can help. Visit communitywishbook.org for other local charities.