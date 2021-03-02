Monroe County Post

Messenger Post Media prints this column to keep readers informed of "wishes" submitted by local charities. Here are two agencies listed in this year’s Community Wishbook.

GRASP Inc.

(Greece Residents Assisting Stray Pets)

P.O. Box 26741

Rochester, New York, 14626

Phone: 585-234-1953

Contact: Jill Richards

Email: jill@graspinc.org

Website: graspinc.org

Purpose: Committed to reducing the number of homeless dogs and cats in Greece by decreasing dog and cat reproduction, promoting responsible pet ownership and placing homeless dogs and cats into compatible, loving, permanent homes.

Wish List

• Baby gates, wooden

• Capstar (available at Petco — it is a pill that kills fleas within 30 minutes)

• Cat beds (new or very gently used)

• Cat litter (scoopable)

• Cat toys (new, no crinkle balls)

• Cat/kitten can food: small cans (Fancy Feast, etc.)

• Cat/kitten dry food (Royal Canin, Blue Buffalo, Iams, Wellness)

• Dog harnesses (medium and large)

• Dog Martingale collars (medium and large)

• Gift cards: BJ's, Hess, Kwik Fill, Mobile, Sunoco, pet stores, etc.

• Jerky, pig ears, lambs lung, moist training treats (Fruitables) and Natural Balance Dog Food Roll

• KMR Kitten Milk (powder)

• Paper towels, small paper plates

• Postage stamps

• Rawhide chips, nylabones, antlers, femur and knuckle bones

Volunteers Needed

• Temporary foster homes needed for cats, kittens, and dogs. Other opportunities.

Asbury First Storehouse

1050 East Ave.

Rochester, New York, 14607

Phone: 585-473-0950

Contact: Wendy Cohen, Cindy Connell

Email: asburystorehouse@gmail.com

Website: asburyfirst.org/serve/storehouse

Purpose: Distributes donated clothing, kitchenware and linens free to people who are referred from social agencies, health care facilities and churches.

The donation bin is available, but we prefer you contact us and schedule an appointment. Please call Joan at 585-385-3596 on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Appointment times are on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9:45 to 11:15 a.m. and 12:45 to 2:30 p.m.

Wish List

• All children's and men's clothing (clean and in good condition): shoes, coats, boots, coats needing zippers

• Small toys (gently used or new)

• Women's winter clothes: current styles in good condition

Volunteers Needed

We are accepting new volunteers.

• Receptionists who can also schedule appointments.

• Clothing sorters.

Please contact the charities directly if you can help. Visit communitywishbook.org for other local charities.