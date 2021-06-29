Beyond the Sanctuary seeking event volunteers

COURTESY OF BEYOND THE SANCTUARY

Beyond the Sanctuary needs volunteers to help staff build beds for local children in need.

In partnership with the Rochester chapter Sleep in Heavenly Peace, BTS will host a bed-building event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 10 at Memorial AME Zion Church, 549 Clarissa St., Rochester. The goal is to build 10 bunk beds for a total of 20 beds.

Approximately 50 volunteers are needed for sanding wood, assembling headboards and side rails, and other tasks. All volunteers work with a core group of trained volunteer staff. Call 585-512-8911 or email beyondthesanctuary20@gmail.com for information.