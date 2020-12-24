Messenger Post Media prints this column to keep readers informed of "wishes" submitted by local charities. Here are three agencies listed in this year’s Community Wishbook.

Community Lutheran Ministry Inc.

942 Joseph Ave.

Rochester, New York, 14621

Phone: 585-338-2420

Contact: Maggie Harris

Email: maggierny@gmail.com

Website: communitylutheranministry.org

Purpose: Provides tutoring, counseling and career development for elementary school children ages 4-13. Gives clothes, shoes and school supplies to school-age children, and provides some household items for needy families every Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Teen program provides career development help for teens ages 13-16. Traveling summer day camp, basketball for youth and young adults.

Wish List

• Air conditioner, fans in good condition

• Refrigerators, stoves in good condition

• Mattresses, all sizes, excellent/great condition

• Box springs, all sizes, excellent/great condition

Benincasa Inc.

3880 Rush-Mendon Road

Mendon, New York, 14506

Phone: 585-624-8070

Contact: Lori LaSalle

Email: benincasa@benincasainc.org

Website: benincasainc.org

Purpose: Home for the terminally ill caring for those in the last three months of life. Provides support to family and the community.

Wish List

• Coffee (regular and decaf)

• Copy paper, postage stamps

• Laundry detergent (unscented), paper towels

Volunteers Needed

• Provide care and support to our residents. Training provided. Call for more information.

Greece Ecumenical Clothing Closet

500 Maiden Lane

Rochester, New York, 14616

Phone: 585-397-2192

Contacts: Diane Kozakiewicz

Email: greececlothingcloset@gmail.com

Website: greececlothingcloset.org

Purpose: Provides gently worn, clean clothing for people living in the town of Greece and northwest quadrant of Charlotte. Open for curbside shopping on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon, and Wednesdays from 4 to 6 p.m. We cannot accept anything outside.

Wish List

Donations accepted on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays during open hours. All donations must be placed in 13-gallon kitchen bags (white or clear) and not on hangers.

• Bedding, towels

• Fall and winter clothing: adult and children

Volunteers Needed

• Seeking shopping assistants. These volunteers must be willing to take orders from clients’ cars and shop for them.

Please contact the charities directly if you can help. Visit communitywishbook.org for other local charities.