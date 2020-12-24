Community Wishbook
Messenger Post Media prints this column to keep readers informed of "wishes" submitted by local charities. Here are three agencies listed in this year’s Community Wishbook.
Community Lutheran Ministry Inc.
942 Joseph Ave.
Rochester, New York, 14621
Phone: 585-338-2420
Contact: Maggie Harris
Email: maggierny@gmail.com
Website: communitylutheranministry.org
Purpose: Provides tutoring, counseling and career development for elementary school children ages 4-13. Gives clothes, shoes and school supplies to school-age children, and provides some household items for needy families every Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Teen program provides career development help for teens ages 13-16. Traveling summer day camp, basketball for youth and young adults.
Wish List
• Air conditioner, fans in good condition
• Refrigerators, stoves in good condition
• Mattresses, all sizes, excellent/great condition
• Box springs, all sizes, excellent/great condition
Benincasa Inc.
3880 Rush-Mendon Road
Mendon, New York, 14506
Phone: 585-624-8070
Contact: Lori LaSalle
Email: benincasa@benincasainc.org
Website: benincasainc.org
Purpose: Home for the terminally ill caring for those in the last three months of life. Provides support to family and the community.
Wish List
• Coffee (regular and decaf)
• Copy paper, postage stamps
• Laundry detergent (unscented), paper towels
Volunteers Needed
• Provide care and support to our residents. Training provided. Call for more information.
Greece Ecumenical Clothing Closet
500 Maiden Lane
Rochester, New York, 14616
Phone: 585-397-2192
Contacts: Diane Kozakiewicz
Email: greececlothingcloset@gmail.com
Website: greececlothingcloset.org
Purpose: Provides gently worn, clean clothing for people living in the town of Greece and northwest quadrant of Charlotte. Open for curbside shopping on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon, and Wednesdays from 4 to 6 p.m. We cannot accept anything outside.
Wish List
Donations accepted on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays during open hours. All donations must be placed in 13-gallon kitchen bags (white or clear) and not on hangers.
• Bedding, towels
• Fall and winter clothing: adult and children
Volunteers Needed
• Seeking shopping assistants. These volunteers must be willing to take orders from clients’ cars and shop for them.
Please contact the charities directly if you can help. Visit communitywishbook.org for other local charities.