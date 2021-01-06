Messenger Post Media prints this column to keep readers informed of "wishes" submitted by local charities. Here are two agencies listed in this year’s Community Wishbook.

Mary Cariola Children's Center

1000 Elmwood Ave., Suite 100

Rochester, New York, 14620

Phone: 585-271-0761

Contact: Linda Henning

Email: lhenning@marycariola.org

Website: marycariola.org

Purpose: A leader in personalized, interdisciplinary, evidence-based education and life skill solutions that inspire and empower children, youth and young adults with complex disabilities and medical needs. Educates, cares and serves over 450 students and 44 residents, ages 3-21.

Wish List

• Activities books, things to do: crafts, drawing pads, stickers (superheroes, animals)

• Band-Aids (fun ones for kids), cotton balls

• Bean bag chairs

• Gift cards for outing such as baseball games, glo golf, adventure landing (activity)

• Headphones (not earbuds)

• Inside swings, platform

• Kids workout DVDs

• Kitchen items, colored measuring cups, bakeware

• MP3 players, Blu-ray player, Bluetooth speakers

• Personal care items: nail polish, body washes/body sprays, youth and adult toothbrushes, small tubes of toothpaste

• Plastic bins with lids (shoebox size)

• Plastic wall clocks

• Play-Doh, Silly Putty, moon sand

• Portable CD players

• Puzzles, board games, kids' card games

• Sensory items, weighted blankets, iPads, mini tramps, fun hand-held activities

• Sleds

• Teen magazines, early reader books (grades 1-5)

• Washcloths, cloth napkins

• Zoo membership/Strong Museum membership

R Community Bikes

226 Hudson Ave.

Rochester, New York 14605

Mail Address: P.O. Box 26471, Rochester, New York, 14626

Phone: 585-234-2008

Contact: Dan Lill

Email: info@rcommunitybikes.net

Website: rcommunitybikes.org

Mission: To collect, repair and distribute bikes to the needy in the Rochester area serving children and adults from Hudson Avenue address all year long and during the summer at various locations throughout the community. See our website for details.

Wish List

• Used bikes of any type

• Bike parts, especially tires, tubes and cables

• Bike helmets (new) and locks

• Gift cards: Wegmans, Lowe's, Home Depot, Staples, OfficeMax

• Office supplies

• Paper products

Please contact the charities directly if you can help. Visit communitywishbook.org for other local charities.