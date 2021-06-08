Local couple celebrates 50th wedding anniversary

COURTESY OF NEWS REPORTS

Rochester natives Charles “Chuck” and Joanne Domm celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on May 26.

Reflecting on their 50 years together, Chuck and Joanne most value the time they’ve spent raising their family. The Domms raised seven children, all born in a nine-year span. Five of their kids are SUNY graduates.

“The kids were the entertainment,” Joanne said of the busy child-rearing years.

The Domms spent countless hours supporting their kids and activities. They can still be found spectating their adult children and grandchildren’s sporting events. Seeing the children, who are now grown and independent, taking time to visit and help each other brings Chuck and Joanne a great sense of accomplishment.

In the summer of 1987, the Domm family took a road trip to Acadia National Park, in a car without air-conditioning, when the children were ages 4-13. Joanne said sitting by a breezy window to get a little break from the heat remains a fond memory hers. Chuck and Joanne still enjoy road trips, especially to small towns.

In 2005, Joanne and son Jeffrey surprised Chuck with one of his dreams: a 1984 Camaro. The Domms love to spend time at their 64-year-old family cottage and cabin in Vine Valley, Middlesex.

In 1971, Charles and Joanne traveled to Manti, Utah, to be married in the temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and were featured in the news at that time. The Church had 13 temples operating worldwide 50 years ago. Now, there are 251 LDS temples, with 107 of those in the USA. Locally, a temple can be found in Palmyra.

When all seven kids settled, Joanne and Chuck shifted their focus from soccer fields to community service, volunteering time with Big Brothers Big Sisters, Rochester Area Interfaith Hospitality Network, Family Promise, Eastern Service Workers Association and service in their LDS church as workers in the Bishop’s Storehouse, temple and as employment missionaries.

Chuck and Joanne grew up in Rochester, lived in Brighton for 37 years and then moved back to the city. They now live 4 miles from where they grew up. Joanne said they’ve enjoyed the stages, with all the bumps involved.