Pittsford couple celebrates 65th wedding anniversary

COURTESY OF LOIS GREENE STONE

Dr. Gerald and Lois Stone, of Pittsford, celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on June 10.

Lois Greene Stone, a syndicated writer and poet, had her bridal gown accessioned by the Strong Museum. The matching long lace gloves are in the Smithsonian’s Division of Costume, the honeymoon snapshot album is in the International Museum of Photography at the George Eastman House and wedding album/memorabilia are in several historical societies. The only photograph chosen by the Smithsonian to represent all teens from the 1940s and ‘50s is of her.

In 1963, Dr. Stone started, for western New York, the new procedure hemodialysis (artificial kidney) for persons with chronic kidney disease.

Both are from New York and married on the North Shore of Long Island. They settled in this region in 1963 and moved to Pittsford in 1967. They have three children, 15 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.