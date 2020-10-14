Irondequoit Lions resume monthly meetings

The Irondequoit Lions Club met for the first time in September at Uncle Danny’s Restaurant on East Ridge Road in Irondequoit.

Tim McCall will become president during the club’s next meeting on Oct. 26. He will be installed by former District Gov. Judy MacKnight. All other officers will remain the same.

Members decided to meet once a month for the time being, but will keep in contact with each other via social media.

Jim Verni agreed to head up the vision screening program, which is on hold at this time. He also connected the club’s Facebook page with its website. To publicize the club’s happenings, members correspond with the Irondequoit Out and About page on Facebook and Lions District 20E1.

The club decorated its Little Free Library for Halloween and added more books. The library is stocked with donations from the community and the club recently won the memoir “Hollywood Park” by Mikel Jollett. Awesome Wonders, a day care center that opened in the one-room schoolhouse next to the library, donated a collection of young adult titles.

Irondequoit Lions welcome new members. For information, contact Bev Bloss or Bill Davis through the club’s Facebook page.