HLAA announces November programming

The Hearing Loss Association of America, Rochester Chapter, will offer three virtual, free presentations in November.

Pete Fackler will present “What’s New From National HLAA” at noon Nov. 10, followed by Hearing Other People’s Experiences with Joseph Kozelsky at 10 a.m. Nov. 17 and a “Virtual ALD Demo Center” with the HLAA-Rochester technology team at 10 a.m. Nov. 19.

Programs will be offered via Zoom and with captions. Visit hearinglossrochester.org to register.