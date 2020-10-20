Pittsford Rotary announces local food drive

The Rotary Club of Pittsford will conduct a drive-thru packaged food collection for the Pittsford Food Cupboard from 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 7 at the Spiegel Community Center, 35 Lincoln Ave.

Rotarians will collect canned and other packaged foods, rain or shine. The club also will accept new, unused teddy bears for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and emergency medical technicians to help soothe children caught in an emergency or traumatic situation.

Pittsford Rotary will hold its final food drive of the year on Dec. 5 at the same time and location. Visit pittsfordrotaryclub.org for information.