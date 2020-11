The Gates Historical Society will host Don Newcomb as he presents “Tools of the Past: Beams to Basic” at 7 p.m. Nov. 16 in the Gates Town Hall Annex, 1605 Buffalo Road.

Newcomb will talk about early American tools and their use in colonial construction. He also will bring some building tools for show and tell.

Admission is free and the building is handicapped-accessible. Masks and social distancing are required.