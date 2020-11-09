4-H Fall Achievement Festival goes virtual

The Cornell Cooperative Extension of Monroe County’s 4-H Youth Development Program recently gathered virtually with members and volunteers to celebrate the learning and achievements of the previous project year.

Youth received prize buckets, donated from Runnings in Brockport, that were opened during the virtual ceremony.

Eight youth received the 4-H Top Achievement Award for their dedication to every aspect of 4-H. Recipients participated in educational, service and promotional events, as well as an individual public presentation during the previous project year. This year’s winners are Maddie Basset, Shamell Campbell, Bea Freeman, Willa Freeman, DeAshaney Holloway, Molly Krotz, Brianna Tindall and Adeline Whilden.

Over 20 youth received Star Service, 4-H Scholar and Leadership awards for their participation in educational, service and public presentation events. Cloverbud members Grace Potter, Avery Pude and Olivia Stefano were recognized during the ceremony for their dedication to 4-H.

The virtual ceremony allowed youth to celebrate their achievements and gather with other Monroe County 4-H participants.

“It was so great to see so many youth participate in the event,” said Destiny Draggett, achievement night event planner. “When planning was taking place, I was a bit nervous that youth wouldn’t be as excited for a virtual achievement night, but they all really made the best out of a unique situation. I’m so happy that these youth were able to be recognized for their great achievements.”

Visit monroe.cce.cornell.edu/4-h-youth-development for information.