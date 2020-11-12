HLAA to explore the ‘new normal’

The Hearing Loss Association of America, Rochester Chapter will host Gerard Buckley for “NTID and the ‘New Normal’: A Conversation” at noon Dec. 1 via Zoom.

Buckley, president of the National Technical Institute for the Deaf at Rochester Institute of Technology, will discuss the college’s plans to deal with the “new normal.”

Joseph Kozelsky will host Hearing Other People’s Experiences at 10 a.m. Dec. 8 for prospective, new or experienced hearing aid users to share their journeys and questions. The HLAA-Rochester Technology Team will provide a virtual ALD Demo Center at 10 a.m. Dec. 17.

All programs are free and offer closed-captioning. Visit hearinglossrochester.org to register.