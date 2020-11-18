Pittsford Rotary announces final food drive

The Rotary Club of Pittsford will conduct its final drive-thru food drive for the Pittsford Food Cupboard from 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 5 at the Spiegel Community Center, 35 Lincoln Ave.

Rotarians are partnering with members of the Pittsford Chamber of Commerce to collect canned and packaged foods, rain or shine. Collectors will be wearing masks and gloves while maintaining safe distances.

Visit pittsfordrotaryclub.org for information.