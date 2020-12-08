Locust Club blood drive yields 61 donations

Messenger Post Media

The Rochester Police Locust Club recently held its annual blood drive with the American Red Cross, collecting 61 units of blood to help up to 183 local patients.

The blood drive is held every year in memory of Officer Daryl Pierson.

“We are extremely appreciative of the support that both our members and individuals from the community provide for this event every year,” President Michael Mazzeo said. “We have held this blood drive for the last seven years and people continue to step up and donate for this important effort, which helps to save lives.”