Churchville-Chili Leos work to brighten the holidays

This holiday season, guests at Rochester’s Open Door Mission will receive gift bags personalized with words of hope from students in Churchville-Chili Senior High School’s Leo Club.

The group spent weeks collecting donations of new personal care items. They assembled and wrapped 80 bags, and added festive cards for each recipient.

Participating students included McKenna Arguien, Caleb Bailey, Riley Bauer, Madison Brown, Hannah Caldwell, Kylie Camman, Camille Collins, Gretchen Dolan, Lindsay Donner, Noah Donner, Jon LeFrois, Mikenna Tolliver, Jaida Ward, Leah Ward and Maya Wynne.

The annual community service activity is one of the many projects the Leo Club works on during the year. Class advisers for this school year are dance and health teacher Janelle Hernandez with Lions Club member Marty Molinari.

The Leo Club is for students in grades 9-12 and sponsored by the Churchville Lions Club. The group’s focus is on developing leadership skills and promoting individual responsibility.