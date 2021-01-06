Chili Lions pack holiday baskets for local families

The Chili Lions Club dropped off Christmas baskets to almost 40 local families so they could have a merrier holiday.

The club received the names of families needing assistance from area churches, Churchville Lions and Gates Lions clubs, three schools and the Cedars office. The project was organized by Lions Bonnie Platt and Janine Wheeler.

Calnon & Cilano requested children’s names for a second year, then shopped and wrapped presents for them. The Ladies Auxiliary to the Chili Fire Department donated food and canned goods, as did students and staff at Chestnut Ridge Elementary School.

The quilting, crochet and knitting group from St. Christopher’s Church joined the Rochester Quilting Club in making quilts, hats and scarves for families. Encounter Church NY donated space for the baskets to be assembled.

Proceeds from the club’s geranium sales help fund this service project.