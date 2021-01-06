HLAA Rochester announces January programs

The Hearing Loss Association of America, Rochester Chapter will host Elise dePapp for “How We Hear and Why We Don’t” at noon Feb. 2 via Zoom.

dePapp will clarify the mechanics and terminology of hearing loss, and explain that hearing and listening differ because hearing happens in the brain. She will demonstrate the three-part anatomy of the ear and cover the different types of hearing loss.

Joseph Kozelsky will host Hearing Other People’s Experiences at 10 a.m. Feb. 9 for prospective, new or experienced hearing aid users to share their journeys and questions. The HLAA-Rochester Technology Team will provide a virtual ALD Demo Center at 10 a.m. Feb. 18.

All programs are free and offer closed-captioning. Visit hearinglossrochester.org to register.