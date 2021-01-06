SUBSCRIBE NOW
HLAA Rochester announces January programs

Messenger Post Media
Monroe County Post

The Hearing Loss Association of America, Rochester Chapter will host Elise dePapp for “How We Hear and Why We Don’t” at noon Feb. 2 via Zoom. 

dePapp will clarify the mechanics and terminology of hearing loss, and explain that hearing and listening differ because hearing happens in the brain. She will demonstrate the three-part anatomy of the ear and cover the different types of hearing loss. 

Joseph Kozelsky will host Hearing Other People’s Experiences at 10 a.m. Feb. 9 for prospective, new or experienced hearing aid users to share their journeys and questions. The HLAA-Rochester Technology Team will provide a virtual ALD Demo Center at 10 a.m. Feb. 18.

All programs are free and offer closed-captioning. Visit hearinglossrochester.org to register.

