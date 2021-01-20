Monroe County 4-H offering Young Coders Club

Monroe County 4-H is forming a club to help youth ages 8-12 learn the basics of coding, create their own games and build upon their skills.

New York State 4-H computer specialist Kat Leo will lead this six-session Zoom series on the first and third Tuesdays of the month from February through April. The deadline to register is Jan. 29.

The Young Coders Club is a short-term program where each session builds on the last, so attendance at each session is recommended. Admission is free for 4-H members or $20 per student, with a $50 family maximum. Fee waivers will be considered upon request.

Visit bit.ly/2XW0Wtw for information.