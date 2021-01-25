Troop 37 planning bottle, can drive

Scout Troop 37 BSA will hold a post-Super Bowl bottle and can fundraising drive from 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 13 in the parking lot of St. Ambrose Church, 25 Empire Blvd., Rochester.

Neighbors can bring returnable bottles and cans to help support Scouting on the east side of Rochester. Scouts will unload boxes and bags for attendees.

Troop 37, sponsored by Peace of Christ Catholic Parish, will celebrate its 75th anniversary in 2022. Funds from the drive support ongoing troop activities, including hikes, bike rides, fishing trips, camping and troop meetings in local parks. The troop is planning two skiing day trips in February.

Scouts live in Brighton, Greece, Irondequoit, Ontario, Penfield, Spencerport and the city of Rochester.