Garden clubs recognized by local nonprofit

Water for South Sudan, a nonprofit organization based in Rochester, recently presented its first Long Walk Award to the Federated Garden Clubs of New York State for their 11 years of support.

Since 2010, FGCNYS members have donated $173,600 to support clean water projects in South Sudan. There are 34 clubs in the Rochester and western New York area.

The award is inspired by “A Long Walk to Water” by Linda Sue Park. Since its inception, WFSS has drilled more than 450 new wells, rehabilitated over 165 older wells, trained more than 4,000 community hygiene educators, constructed a sustainable latrine at a school serving more than 800 students and educated more than 18,000 people on COVID-19 prevention and signs of infection.