Kiwanians make a local boy’s dreams come true

The primary focus of Kiwanis is outreach to children and their families, as seen in the club motto “One Child at a Time.”

During a recent chicken barbecue fundraiser, members of the Honeoye Falls-Mendon and Geneva chapters met Justin Hilimire and learned his 12-year-old son, Patton, has four disabilities and can no longer ride his bike.

Kiwanis clubs in the Finger Lakes Division took on this challenge to provide a custom bike for Patton and children with similar disabilities. They worked with Ace Automatics, a regular partner for the chicken barbecues, to make this dream come true.

Patton and Justin Hilimire said they were overjoyed when the bike was delivered just after Christmas.

The Kiwanis Club of Honeoye Falls-Mendon received help from the Canandaigua, Farmington-Victor, Geneva, Penfield-Perinton, Seneca Falls-Waterloo and Webster chapters.