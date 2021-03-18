Local Kiwanis club partners with Nativity Prep

The New Kiwanis Club of Honeoye Falls-Mendon recently hosted the Nativity Preparatory Academy in Rochester as a guest speaker.

Nativity Prep presented a need for Christmas presents to Kiwanian Deb O’Brien, chairperson of the Kade Project, which coordinates Toys for Tots in Honeoye Falls, Lima and Mendon. O’Brien worked with the school to provide gifts to children in need, as well as their families.

The primary focus of Nativity Prep is to help area children in grades 1-8 who need assistance, a similar objective to the Kiwanis’ mission to support children and their families. The club celebrates this partnership, which serves as an outreach connection for the community.