Genetaska Club gives back to the community

COURTESY OF GENETASKA CLUB OF ROCHESTER

The Genetaska Club of Rochester’s mission is to help nonprofit organizations, families, schools, food cupboards and others in the community with donations throughout the year, especially around holidays.

Members suggest charities, and the club seeks out others through TV, newspapers and Rochester Community Wishbook.

The club normally meets at monthly luncheons to gather items or hold fundraising events. It invites guest speakers to talk about various topics of interest and initiates social outings for members to network together.

Before COVID, the club started a volunteer outreach program. Members sent $7,930 in cash donations in 2020, allowing the club to donate $10,705 to 35 charities. Email genetaskaclubofrochester@yahoo.com for information.