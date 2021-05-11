Scavenger Road Rally coming June 5

COURTESY OF KIWANIS CLUB OF SPENCERPORT

The Kiwanis Club of Spencerport will hold its Scavenger Road Rally on June 5 in support of local children’s charities, including the Willie Bee Foundation, Camp Abilities, Camp Good Days and Special Times, Ray of Light and Cartons for Christmas.

Participants will receive clues such as “Take a photo of the barn at Springdale Farms,” “What is the date of the building of Ogden Town Hall?” and “Take a photo of someone in your team swinging in Parma Town Park.” Teams will earn points for each activity. First place will receive a $100 gift certificate to Wegmans.

Teams are limited to four people. Registration is $40 and the driver must be at least 21 years old. Check-in is at Ogden Town Hall, 269 Ogden Center Road, between noon at 12:45 p.m. and points will be tallied at 4 p.m.

Visit givebutter.com/RoadRally for information.