Creative Gardeners to hold annual plant sale

COURTESY OF CREATIVE GARDENERS OF PENFIELD

Creative Gardeners of Penfield will hold its annual plant sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 4 and 9 a.m. to noon June 5 at 107 Huntington Meadows.

The sale will feature new garden gloves, houseplants, garage sale items, books and other garden-related items. Huntington Meadows is located between Panorama Trail and Clark Road.

The club provides community services such as decorating the Town Hall, making floral arrangements for the library and donating to the Penfield Ecumenical Food Shelf.