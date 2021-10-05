UR receives historical notes from Allyn’s Creek Garden Club

COURTESY OF ALLYN’S CREEK GARDEN CLUB

Allyn’s Creek Garden Club donated its historical meeting minutes from 1928 to 1972 to the University of Rochester for archiving and preservation.

The eight leather-bound binders contain handwritten and typed pages and document the club’s early focus not just on gardening, but also activism and philanthropy. Early club endeavors included consulting on the designation of the lilac as the city flower, protesting billboards in Brighton and the widening of East Avenue in Rochester, and supplying milk to families in need.

The collection will be made accessible to those wishing to research horticultural history and women’s studies. It will complement the university’s records from other local women’s clubs and will broaden the picture of Rochester women’s organizations over time.

UR’s Department of Rare Books, Special Collections and Preservation houses a collection of personal papers and business records from George Ellwanger and Patrick Barry. The club’s minutes will provide another window into the history of the Flower City as a horticultural center and the effect of that heritage on Rochester as it exists now.

ACGC was founded in 1928 by Josephine Force and 21 other charter members. It joined the Garden Club of America in 1937. For its 75th anniversary, ACGC donated $25,000 to the town of Brighton to plant 75 trees along East Avenue near the “Can of Worms,” the intersection with Interstate 490.

ACGC is a benefactor of the Landmark Society’s Stone-Tolan House, as well as the Braddock Bay Bird Observatory, George Eastman Museum, Greentopia, Nature Conservancy and Sonnenberg Gardens. In anticipation of its centennial in 2028, the club is planning various fundraisers and will assess potential beautification and conservation projects, with the goal of raising and donating $100,000.