Gates Historical Society to meet Oct. 18

COURTESY OF GATES HISTORICAL SOCIETY
Stock photo.

The Gates Historical Society will host author Edward Maruggi as he presents “The Italians of Greater Rochester: Contributions to the Community and the Nation” at 7 p.m. Oct. 18 in the Gates Town Hall Annex, 1605 Buffalo Road.  

Maruggi’s presentation will share how more than 4 million Italians came to America between 1880 and 1920, and how they started as workers on the railroad. Copies of his book will be available for purchase.  

Admission is free; the Annex is handicapped-accessible. Masks and social distancing are encouraged.  