Gates Historical Society to meet Oct. 18

COURTESY OF GATES HISTORICAL SOCIETY

The Gates Historical Society will host author Edward Maruggi as he presents “The Italians of Greater Rochester: Contributions to the Community and the Nation” at 7 p.m. Oct. 18 in the Gates Town Hall Annex, 1605 Buffalo Road.

Maruggi’s presentation will share how more than 4 million Italians came to America between 1880 and 1920, and how they started as workers on the railroad. Copies of his book will be available for purchase.

Admission is free; the Annex is handicapped-accessible. Masks and social distancing are encouraged.