Jewish Senior Life marks 100th anniversary

Jewish Senior Life recently launched 100 Years of Life, a commemorative centennial campaign with the theme “Looking Back and Moving Forward” to honor its history of serving the community.

The campaign features several pairings of residents and staff members whose combined ages total 100, including 99-year-old Vera Altman and her 1-year-old friend Auggie D’Angelantonio.

The Jewish Home for the Aged was incorporated on March 20, 1920. Jewish Senior Life planned to launch a full year of celebratory events and community programs in 2020, culminating in a fundraising gala in October. Then, the COVID-19 pandemic hit and all resources were directed toward keeping residents and employees safe. Centennial celebration plans were canceled.

“Now has come the time to commemorate our centennial year,” said Michael King, president and CEO. “For 100 years, we have been committed to ensuring the health and safety of older adults. Today, faced with the tremendous challenges of the pandemic, our staff remains fiercely dedicated to keeping our residents protected, active, connected with loved ones and engaged in activities that brighten their days. We are very grateful to our community supporters, volunteers, residents, their families and our employees for all that they’ve done to support us and make us who we are today.”

“We have always strived to enhance the quality of life for older adults with a community guided by warmth, dignity and respect,” said Margot Weinberg, board chair. “Achieving such a momentous milestone — 100 years — truly speaks to our organization’s ability to accomplish this day in and day out, and we plan to continue to serve the community with innovative programs and services for many more years to come.”

Visit 100yearsoflife.org for information.