Temple Emanu-El relocates to Brighton

Temple Emanu-El recently relocated from its longtime home in Irondequoit to leased space at the Louis S. Wolk Jewish Community Center, 1200 Edgewood Ave., Brighton.

The congregation voted to approve the sale of its former building and relocating to the JCC in late December 2020.

Updates on virtual events, online Shabbat services and other activities are posted on emanuelrochester.org and facebook.com/emanuelrochester. Call 585-461-2000, ext. 203 or email emanuelrochester@gmail.com for information.